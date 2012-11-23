版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 23日 星期五 21:52 BJT

U.S. October pork slaughter hit all-time high

CHICAGO Nov 23 U.S. pork production in October hit a record high 2.21 billion lbs, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐