SPDR Gold Trust says holdings rise 1.4 pct

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
Aug 2 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 1.4 percent to 1281.76 tonnes by Tuesday, from 1263.59 tonnes on Monday.
The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year.
For details of the gold holdings of the ETF listed in New York and other exchanges: www.exchangetradedgold.com/ (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)