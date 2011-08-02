SPDR Gold Trust says holdings rise 1.4 pct

Aug 2 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 1.4 percent to 1281.76 tonnes by Tuesday, from 1263.59 tonnes on Monday.

The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year.

For details of the gold holdings of the ETF listed in New York and other exchanges: www.exchangetradedgold.com/ (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)