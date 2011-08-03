UPDATE 1-SPDR Gold Trust holdings rise as gold soars

* Holdings rise 1.4 pct to 1281.76 tonnes

* Spot gold surges over 2.5 pct to all-time high (Updates with background and more details)

Aug 2 Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), climbed 1.4 percent to 1281.76 tonnes on a day when investors flocked to the safe haven on fears of sluggish growth in the global economy.

Gold surged over 2.5 percent to an all-time high on Tuesday, notching its biggest daily gain since Nov. 5. Spot gold XAU= soared to its all time record high at $1,661.14 an ounce late Tuesday.

SPDR's holdings rose from 1263.59 tonnes on Monday, inching closer to its record-high of 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year.

The United States stepped back from the brink of default, as the Congress approved a last-gasp deficit-cutting plan, but failed to dispel market fears of a downgrade of the prized triple-A credit rating and future tax and spending feuds.

Euro zone's spreading credit problems also created apprehensions among investors, forcing them to opt for a relatively safe Swiss franc and U.S. government bonds, besides gold.

U.S. consumer spending dropped in June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, triggering fears of a continued sloppiness in the economy.

Investors thronged to gold, rushing out of Wall Street, forcing major stock indices to pare their gains for the year.

The S&P 500 slipped for a seventh consecutive session, marking its longest losing streak since October 2008, and turning negative for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI tumbled 2.19 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 75.37 points, or 2.75 percent, to 2,669.24.

Earlier in the day, Credit Suisse recommended investors increase exposure to gold, with price volatility cheap and spot prices behaving "rather predictably."

For details of the gold holdings of the ETF listed in New York and other exchanges: www.exchangetradedgold.com/ (Reporting by Antonita Madonna and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)