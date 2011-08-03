SPDR Gold Trust says holdings rise 0.4 pct

Aug 3 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 0.4 percent to 1286.30 tonnes by Wednesday, from 1281.76 tonnes on Tuesday.

The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year.

Gold climbed up to $1,675 an ounce on Wednesday, hitting its second record in two days, as investors preferred the safe haven due to a slowing economy and volatility in stock markets.

For details of the gold holdings of the ETF listed in New York and other exchanges: www.exchangetradedgold.com/ (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)