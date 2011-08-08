版本:
SPDR Gold Trust says holdings rise 1.8 pct

Aug 8 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 1.8 percent to 1309.93 tonnes by Monday, from 1286.30 tonnes on Friday.

The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

