SPDR Gold Trust says holdings rise 1.8 pct

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings rose 1.8 percent to 1309.93 tonnes by Monday, from 1286.30 tonnes on Friday.
The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: