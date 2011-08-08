UPDATE 1-SPDR Gold's holdings surge to 14-month high

* Biggest one-day gain since May 2010

* Gold hits record highs, after U.S. debt rating cut (Adds details)

BANGALORE Aug 8 Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) registered its biggest one-day gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent on Monday as investors flocked to seek refuge in bullion amid economic concerns triggered by a debt downgrade of the United States.

The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund said its holdings rose to 1309.93 tonnes at the end of Monday's trading session, from 1286.30 tonnes on Friday. SPDR's holdings are now closer to its record 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29, 2010.

The gain marked the highest daily change in holdings in fourteen months, since May 25 last year, when a similar Greek debt crisis was leading to fears of a double-dip recession.

Spot gold XAU= was up 3.1 percent at $1,714.09 an ounce by 3:51 p.m. EDT (1951 GMT), having hit a record $1,719.99, in its first trading session since rating agency Standard & Poor's stripped the U.S. of its prized AAA credit rating.

Investors marched to gold, seeking safer investment options, to give bullion its biggest one-day gain since March 2009.

Meanwhile, Wall Street tumbled as panic-selling led the S&P 500 to its worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory. The Dow Jones industrial average dived 5.6 percent and Nasdaq slid 6.9 percent.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan raised their gold price forecasts for the year, expecting the commodity to continue its surge as the sovereign debt issues in the United States and Europe intensify.

While JPMorgan now expects spot gold to soar to $2,500 an ounce by year-end, Goldman raised its three-month gold price forecast to $1,645 per ounce, from $1,565, still short of the day's record high. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta and Nallur Sethuraman in Bangalore)