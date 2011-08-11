SPDR Gold Trust says holdings drop 1.8 pct

MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
Aug 11 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , said its holdings dropped 1.8 percent to 1272.90 tonnes Thursday from 1296.52 tonnes on Wednesday.
On Monday, SPDR Gold Trust registered its biggest one-day gain in more than a year, rising 1.8 percent, as investors flocked to seek refuge in bullion amid economic concerns triggered by a debt downgrade of the United States.
The holdings hit a record at 1,320.436 tonnes on June 29 last year. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.