ishares Silver Trust says holdings drop 0.7 pct

Aug 12 Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust dropped 0.7 percent to 9705.90 tonnes by Friday, from 9772.56 tonnes on Thursday.

For details of the ETF's silver holdings, click on: http:// us.ishares.com/product_info/fund/overview/SLV.htm (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

