Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Aug 12 Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust dropped 0.7 percent to 9705.90 tonnes by Friday, from 9772.56 tonnes on Thursday.
For details of the ETF's silver holdings, click on: http:// us.ishares.com/product_info/fund/overview/SLV.htm (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.