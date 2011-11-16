版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 17日 星期四 06:11 BJT

Holdings of SPDR Gold up 0.72 pct

Nov 16 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings rose 0.72 percent to 1,277.36 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,268.3 tonnes on Tuesday.

For details of the gold holdings of the ETF listed in New York and other exchanges: www.exchangetradedgold.com/ (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐