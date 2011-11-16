Holdings of SPDR Gold up 0.72 pct

BRIEF-OPPENHEIMERFUNDS REPORTS 5.51 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MELCO CROWN ENTERTAINMENT
* REPORTS A 5.51 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MELCO CROWN ENTERTAINMENT LTD AS ON DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jYQTCN) Further company coverage:
Nov 16 The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, said its holdings rose 0.72 percent to 1,277.36 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,268.3 tonnes on Tuesday.
For details of the gold holdings of the ETF listed in New York and other exchanges: www.exchangetradedgold.com/ (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)
* Michael Kors drops to more than one-year low on forecast cut
* Kitov announces initiation of formal investigation by Israeli Securities Authority