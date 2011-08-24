SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall 2.2 pct

Aug 24 SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped 2.2 pct to 1232.3 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,259.57 tonnes on Tuesday.

The drop came as selling spiraled out of control with money managers competing to liquidate positions in COMEX futures, which experienced their biggest single-day dollar loss since 1980.

Meanwhile, the CME Group announced its biggest maintenance margin hike for trading COMEX 100-ounce gold futures GCv1, by 27 percent. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta)