Holdings of iShares Silver drops 1.3 pct

Aug 25 Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust , dropped 1.3 percent to 9,705.9 tonnes on Thursday from 9836.2 tonnes on Monday.

For details of the ETF's silver holdings, click on: http:// us.ishares.com/product_info/fund/overview/SLV.html. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)