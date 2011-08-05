PRECIOUS-Gold resumes rise on economic fears, Fed meeting eyed

* Gold resumes rally, jobs report fails to ease econ fears
* Bullion gains on news ECB stands ready to buy euro bonds
* Bullion's five-week rally strongest since November 2009
* Hint of more stimulus at Tuesday's FOMC meeting eyed
* Coming up: US New York State manufacturing index Mon.
(Recasts, updates with new comment, market activity, adds
links to graphic)
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Gold resumed its rally on
Friday as an unexpectedly upbeat U.S. payrolls report and
glimmers of hope for an end to the euro zone debt crisis failed
to entice investors back toward riskier assets.
Gold was briefly hit on Thursday with a bout of liquidation
by traders scrambling to raise cash to meet margin calls in
battered stock markets, but by Friday it had found its footing
again as investors bet that nothing short of further government
intervention would stave off deepening woes.
The possibility of more Japanese yen intervention, European
bond buying and even a third round of U.S. quantitative easing
left investors with few options besides gold, some traders
said. Bullion is up 12 percent after five weeks of gains.
"They just don't know what the next shoe to drop is," said
Bruce Dunn, vice president of trading at bullion dealer
Auramet. "Other than piling into the Swiss franc, yen and
Treasuries, there is really nothing else to invest, so that's
why everybody is piling into gold."
Spot gold XAU= was up 0.8 percent at $1,661.09 an ounce
by 3:55 PM EDT (1955 GMT), after it hit a record high of
$1,681.67 early on Thursday.
U.S. December gold futures GCZ1 settled down $7.20 at
$1,651.80 an ounce. Futures volume topped 200,000 lots for a
third straight day as investors sought safe havens.
Data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed managed money in gold futures and options
raised their net length to a five-year high in the week up to
Aug. 2.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Managed Money hit 5-year high: r.reuters.com/buv87r
Inverse gold/stock link : r.reuters.com/jaw92s
Thursday's reversal: : r.reuters.com/jaw92s
Inflation adjusted gold price: r.reuters.com/pun62s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Silver XAG= fell 1.6 percent to $38.20 an ounce.
Gold benefited from a surge in volatility among U.S. stocks
Friday. The S&P lost 10 percent in the last 10 sessions on
intense fears the U.S. and euro zone economy are tipping back
into recession. [.N]
The inverse 25-day correlation log coefficient between gold
and the S&P 500 tightened to a 0.7, its strongest level in
eight years.
Bullion firmed after sources close to the matter told
Reuters the European Central Bank is ready to buy Italian and
Spanish bonds if key structural reforms are brought forward by
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. [ID:nL3E7J5149]
The news came a day after the ECB resumed buying government
bonds, marking a fresh round of central bank money easing.
Independent investor Dennis Gartman, however, said a
bearish technical reversal and market preference for cash over
riskier assets had prompted him to cut his gold positions by
half. [ID:nN1E7740NX]
RECESSION FEARS REMAIN, FOMC EYED
Gold mostly held in positive territory even after U.S.
government data showed the economy generated 117,000 jobs last
month and unemployment fell to 9.1 percent. However, the dip in
the jobless rate reflected more of a contraction in the size of
the work force than an improved employment picture.
The employment data eased pressure on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to take new action to boost growth after a string of
lackluster economic data this week. [ID:nN1E774089]
"Gold is reacting to a gloomy economic outlook and the
expected responses by governments, as it is very plausible to
expect that governments will keep printing paper money," said
James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Financial Asset
Management, which oversees $200 million in assets.
Platinum XPT= was down 0.2 percent at $1,714.49 an ounce,
and palladium XPD= inched down 0.4 percent to $738.18 an
ounce.
3:55 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1651.80 -7.20 -0.4 1644.20 1673.00 193,788
US Silver SEP 38.211 -1.220 -3.1 37.555 39.870 83,008
US Plat OCT 1719.10 -10.30 -0.6 1682.00 1727.50 12,248
US Pall SEP 741.75 -11.20 -1.5 722.15 754.00 7,838
Gold 1661.09 13.19 0.8 1643.01 1669.60
Silver 38.200 -0.610 -1.6 37.560 39.790
Platinum 1714.49 -3.31 -0.2 1684.00 1726.00
Palladium 738.18 -3.00 -0.4 725.58 751.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 215,898 203,893 179,154 21 0.09
US Silver 97,655 71,775 60,049 46.22 5.34
US Platinum 12,347 6,578 7,181 22 2.00
US Palladium 8,140 3,499 3,736
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden
Bentley)