PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month high on U.S. growth uncertainty

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Bullion held steady around $1,340 an ounce on Wednesday, close to a four-month high hit a day earlier and after four sessions of gains, as recent economic data raised questions about the strength of the U.S. economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold added 0.05 percent to $1,340.75 an ounce after rising to $1,343.40 an ounce Tuesday, the strongest since late October. * U.S. gold was at $1,340.90 an ounce, down 0.13 percent. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.26 percent to 803.70 tonnes on Tuesday from 801.61 tonnes on Monday. * Hong Kong's net gold exports to China fell 5.4 percent to 89.745 tonnes in January from 94.847 tonnes in December, reflecting a slowdown in demand from record levels in 2013. [ID: nL3N0LU2WQ] * U.S. home price gains slowed in December, according to a closely watched housing survey on Tuesday that underscored a loss of momentum in the housing recovery, while consumer confidence drifted lower this month. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian market got off to a cautious start on Wednesday following a flat finish on Wall Street and as concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge. * Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S. crude stockpiles for the second straight week. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 1500 U.S. New home sales PRICES Precious metals prices 0011 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1340.75 0.61 +0.05 11.27 Spot Silver 21.84 0.02 +0.09 12.52 Spot Platinum 1434.99 2.09 +0.15 4.94 Spot Palladium 734.50 2.03 +0.28 3.02 COMEX GOLD APR4 1340.90 -1.80 -0.13 11.57 698 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.85 -0.11 +0.00 12.80 722 Euro/Dollar 1.3740 Dollar/Yen 102.19