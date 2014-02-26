版本:
PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-month high on U.S. growth uncertainty

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Bullion held steady around
$1,340 an ounce on Wednesday, close to a four-month high hit a
day earlier and after four sessions of gains, as recent economic
data raised questions about the strength of the U.S. economy. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold added 0.05 percent to $1,340.75 an ounce
after rising to $1,343.40 an ounce Tuesday, the strongest since
late October. 
    * U.S. gold was at $1,340.90 an ounce, down 0.13
percent.     
    * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.26 percent to
803.70 tonnes on Tuesday from 801.61 tonnes on Monday. 
    * Hong Kong's net gold exports to China fell 5.4 percent to
89.745 tonnes in January from 94.847 tonnes in December,
reflecting a slowdown in demand from record levels in 2013. [ID:
nL3N0LU2WQ]
    * U.S. home price gains slowed in December, according to a
closely watched housing survey on Tuesday that underscored a
loss of momentum in the housing recovery, while consumer
confidence drifted lower this month. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    * Asian market got off to a cautious start on Wednesday
following a flat finish on Wall Street and as concerns over
opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge. 
    * Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a
Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S.
crude stockpiles for the second straight week. 
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment 
    1500 U.S. New home sales 
    
    PRICES
    
  Precious metals prices 0011 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1340.75    0.61   +0.05     11.27
  Spot Silver        21.84    0.02   +0.09     12.52
  Spot Platinum    1434.99    2.09   +0.15      4.94
  Spot Palladium    734.50    2.03   +0.28      3.02
  COMEX GOLD APR4  1340.90   -1.80   -0.13     11.57          698
  COMEX SILVER MAR4  21.85   -0.11   +0.00     12.80          722
  Euro/Dollar       1.3740
  Dollar/Yen        102.19
