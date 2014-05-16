PRECIOUS-Gold drops on bright U.S. data; platinum posts weekly gain

* Encouraging U.S. housing data pressures gold * Gold posts for 0.3 percent weekly increase * Platinum ends week 3 percent higher * Coming up: U.S. existing home sales Wednesday (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, May 16 Gold fell on Friday as encouraging U.S. housing data weighed on its appeal as a hedge against economic weakness, while platinum notched its biggest weekly gain in a month and a half as strikes in South Africa continued. Platinum was up almost 3 percent for the week, boosted by supply worries due to prolonged strikes in top producer South Africa, and palladium notched a weekly increase of 2 percent, also the best performance in six weeks. The yellow metal came under pressure after government data showed U.S. housing starts jumped in April and building permits hit their highest level in nearly six years, offering hope the troubled housing market could be stabilizing. Looking forward, a lack of U.S. economic indicators next week could pressure gold and prompt bullion investors to focus on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on May 22, analysts said. "The near-term sentiment for bullion appears uninspiring and may act as a drag on prices given the lack of upcoming U.S. economic data releases," said James Steel, chief precious metals analyst at HSBC. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,292.06 an ounce by 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures settled down 20 cents at $1,293.40 an ounce. The metal eked out a 0.3 percent gain for the week on earlier gains from political uncertainty in Ukraine that has increased tensions between Russia and the West. Gold is often seen as an insurance investment against financial or political troubles. Investor interest perked up as SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, showed a modest increase in flows. Holdings in the fund rose 1.79 tonnes to 782.25 tonnes on Thursday - the first inflow in a month. Data showed that hedge fund Paulson & Co, the largest institutional investor in SPDR, kept its stake in the fund unchanged in the first quarter as bullion prices rebounded from their biggest annual loss in 32 years in 2013. Platinum group metals were mixed as some investors took profits after rallies earlier in the week driven by supply worries amid the longest mining strike in South Africa. The stoppage has hit about 40 percent of global production of the metal used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles, with about 880,000 ounces lost to date, according to Reuters calculations. Platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,459.99 an ounce, while palladium climbed 0.4 percent to $812.50 an ounce but held near its 2-1/2-year peak of $827.50 set earlier in the week. Spot silver fell 0.9 percent to $19.29 an ounce. 3:22 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1293.40 -0.20 0.0 1287.70 1298.30 102,152 US Silver MAY 19.292 -0.155 -0.8 19.295 19.455 62 US Plat JUL 1466.10 -3.80 -0.3 1461.20 1476.50 8,306 US Pall JUN 815.00 2.90 0.4 805.00 818.05 4,623 Gold 1292.06 -3.94 -0.3 1288.00 1298.15 Silver 19.290 -0.170 -0.9 19.280 19.510 Platinum 1459.99 -3.01 -0.2 1461.00 1471.80 Palladium 812.50 3.50 0.4 807.50 816.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 126,092 138,793 179,722 14.5 -0.16 US Silver 33,373 56,299 55,695 21.5 -0.37 US Platinum 8,495 9,830 12,517 17.69 0.76 US Palladium 6,116 5,854 5,827 23.9 -0.72 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, David Evans and Lisa shumaker)