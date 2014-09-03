PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds on heightened tensions over Ukraine

(Adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 3 Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, as lingering tensions over Ukraine and a dollar drop prompted bargain hunting and short-covering after bullion prices fell to an earlier 2-1/2 month low.

The yellow metal was under pressure earlier after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a deal to end fighting in eastern Ukraine could be reached this week. However, Ukraine's prime minister later rejected Putin's proposals, saying they were an attempt to deceive the West on the eve of a NATO summit.

Muted response from physical buyers despite Tuesday's 1.7 percent drop and heightened geopolitical tensions suggested gold's upside could be limited, analysts said.

"We believe the lack of physical demand makes gold more vulnerable to the downside should U.S. employment data surprise on the upside this Friday," said Edel Tully, precious metals strategist at UBS.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,268.36 an ounce by 12:14 PM EDT (1614 GMT), having earlier hit $1,261.19, its lowest since June 17.

U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were up $4.40 an ounce at $1,269.40.

Gains in gold on Wednesday were capped by more encouraging U.S. economic news as rising new orders for factory goods and strong automobile sales offered further signs of strength in the manufacturing sector.

Physical demand in Asia was muted on Wednesday, despite the previous session's price drop, traders said, which would usually be expected to tempt price-sensitive buyers.

Bullion trader and refiner MKS said in a note that light physical buying was evident around $1,265, but the potential for a further sell-off later in the week may keep buyers on the sidelines.

Investment interest in gold has been soft of late. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund and a measure of investor sentiment, said its holdings fell 1.8 tonnes to 793.20 tonnes on Tuesday.

Among other metals, palladium was down 0.8 percent at $871.50 an ounce. The stand-off between major producer Russia and Ukraine helped push prices to their highest since early 2002 earlier this week at $910 an ounce.

Silver edged up 0.2 percent to $19.13 an ounce, and platinum climbed 0.1 percent to $1,406.59 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, Jane Baird and Gunna Dickson)