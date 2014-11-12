PRECIOUS-Gold pares earlier gains to trade flat; dollar up

* Dollar index edges up but hovers near 4-year high

* SPDR fund sees 6th straight day of outflows

* Investors digest metal benchmark manipulation news (Adds NEW YORK to dateline, second byline, updates market activities)

By Frank Tang and Veronica Brown

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 12 Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as dollar gains pulled the metal down from earlier highs, and overall sentiment stayed with the bears as outflows from bullion funds showed no sign of slowing.

Without key U.S. economic data this week, bullion investors looked to the currency market for trading cues.

The greenback edged up against a basket of major currencies , but rose to a 14-month high against the British pound as investors pushed back rate-hike expectations to the fourth quarter of 2015 after the Bank of England's inflation report.

The yellow metal gained 2 percent on Tuesday as the dollar fell and physical demand picked up after bullion prices slid to a 4-1/2 year low last week.

"The higher (intraday) low yesterday seems to have given gold a new lease of life, although no change in the overall negative sentiment will be seen unless we make it back above $1,180," Saxo Bank's head of research Ole Hansen said.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,163.40 an ounce by 11:32 p.m. EST (1632 GMT).

Market participants were also digesting news that Swiss regulator FINMA said it had found a "clear attempt" to manipulate precious metals benchmarks during its investigation into precious metals and FX trading at UBS.

The metal hit a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85 last week. Traders said there is strong resistance around $1,180, a key technical level that gold has broken below since Oct. 31.

Bullion is seen as an alternative investment to riskier assets during economic uncertainty. But optimism over U.S. economic recovery has recently boosted stocks and the dollar.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates sooner rather than later due to the recovery, a move that will heap further pressure on gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday to 724.46 tonnes, a six-year low.

The figures marked the fund's sixth straight day of outflows. The ETF is seen as a good reflection of market sentiment due to the size of its holdings.

"The overall backdrop is still negative, with the dollar tilting towards strength and continued ETF outflows due to continued rises in U.S. stock markets," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

He said subdued physical demand in Asia and a weak technical picture were also darkening the outlook.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.5 percent to $15.61, while platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,194.40 and palladium gained 1 percent to $775.95. (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Michael Urquhart, Jane Baird and Marguerita Choy)