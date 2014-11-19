PRECIOUS-Gold down 1 pct on Swiss referendum poll, Fed minutes

* Fed minutes show inflation could shift down
* Swiss support for gold buying proposal weakens -poll
* Thomson Reuters GFMS expects silver demand to fall
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 19 Gold fell more than 1
percent in choppy trade on Wednesday after a poll showed weaker
support among Swiss voters for a referendum that would force the
central bank to boost its gold reserves.
Bullion also came under pressure after the minutes of the
Federal Reserve's late October policy meeting showed
policymakers were concerned about weakening inflation pressure,
dampening the metal's appeal as a hedge.
The metal's price slid as much as 1.8 percent after the
opinion poll showed support for the Swiss gold proposal slipped
to 38 percent from 44 percent in October, dashing hopes that the
Swiss National Bank needed to buy gold in the open market.
"The fact that the poll for the Swiss Gold Referendum fell
short of majority may have aided the market's sell-off," said
Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and asset management at
CPM Group in New York.
"Gold has been on a long-term downward trend and it's much
easier to sell into any weakness," Sanchez said.
Spot gold was down 1.2 percent at $1,182.30 an ounce
by 3:16 p.m. EST (2016 GMT), off a low of $1,175.50.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $3.20 an ounce at $1,193.90, with trading volume about 40
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
shows.
On Tuesday, gold peaked at $1,204.70, its highest since Oct.
30. This month, it slid to a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85.
Silver edged down 0.2 percent at $16.12 an ounce.
GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said on Tuesday that silver
demand would fall 7 percent in 2014 because of a slower pace of
buying by jewelers and industrial fabricators.
Platinum fell 1.2 percent to $1,187.40 an ounce,
while palladium dropped 0.8 percent to $765 an ounce.
