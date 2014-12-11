PRECIOUS-Gold barely changed on mixed economic signals

* Dollar gains some respite after successive losses

* U.S. household net worth falls for first time since 2011

* Coming up: U.S. Fed's 2-day meeting Dec. 16-17 (Updates prices; adds data, second byline, NEW YORK dateline)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 11 Gold was little changed in choppy dealings on Thursday, amid conflicting signals as the firm dollar applied pressure and weak U.S. economic data spurred safe-haven buying, fueling hopes that interest rates will rise.

The U.S. dollar recovered after three days of losses, further boosted by strong U.S. retail sales numbers and declining jobless claims.

Later in the session, however, data showed the net worth of U.S. households fell in the third quarter for the first time in three years, hit by a fall in the value of their stock holdings and rising debts, giving mixed signals on the outlook for consumer spending.

Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,227.53 an ounce by 2:49 p.m. EST (1949 GMT), after falling nearly 1 percent to $1,219.90 per ounce.

Gold was still on track for a 3.1 percent weekly gain so far, the biggest since March, as it benefited from a pullback in the dollar over the past few sessions.

U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3 percent at $1,225.60 an ounce.

The dollar was up 0.6 percent against a basket of currencies and was expected to firm further ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, which could give cues on the timing of the central bank's interest rate hikes.

A sooner-than-expected rise in interest rates could boost the dollar and hurt non-interest-bearing bullion.

"The market's focus is on the 'considerable time' language, whether the Fed will take that out or not," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.

"We think the first interest rate hike could happen in June 2015."

Fed officials have so far stressed that subdued inflation may keep interest rates near zero for an extended period of time.

U.S. crude oil futures dipped below $60 a barrel, the lowest in more than five years. Weakness in energy prices has weighed on gold sentiment lately, dulling the metal's appeal as a hedge against oil-led inflation.

Safe-haven demand and short-covering have been behind gold's recovery from 4-1/2-year lows hit last month, traders said.

An improvement in sentiment was seen in the holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The fund saw inflows of nearly 3 tonnes on Wednesday, bringing total holdings to 724.80 tonnes.

Despite those inflows, holdings are still firmly near six-year lows.

Among other precious metals, silver snapped a three-day rally, falling 0.1 percent to $17.04 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.4 at $1,238.70 an ounce and palladium gained 0.6 percent to $815.25 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely, David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)