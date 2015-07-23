PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as U.S. data takes pressure off dollar

* Dollar index cuts losses after U.S. jobless data
* U.S. Mint gold coin sales surge, Chinese demand picks up
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 23 Gold pared gains on Thursday,
slipping back below $1,100 an ounce as a steeper-than-forecast
drop in U.S. jobless claims helped the dollar recover from
earlier lows, though prices remained under pressure after this
week's plunge.
Gold posted its deepest one-day loss in nearly two years on
Monday, pushing prices through key chart levels and setting it
up for further weakness. Low prices tempted some buyers back to
the market on Wednesday, but gains remained muted.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,096.40 an ounce at
1428 GMT, off a high of $1,105.60. U.S. gold futures for
August delivery were up $3.80 an ounce at $1,095.30.
Gold has been undermined this year by expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade, boosting the cost of holding
non-yielding bullion and lifting the dollar.
"The markets are all focusing on a September rate hike, so
assuming that is when it occurs, you have to think that gold is
going to remain under downward pressure up until that point,"
Citi analyst David Wilson said.
Gold's decline on Monday was exacerbated by big trading
volumes on the Shanghai Gold Exchange after investors dumped
more than $500 million of bullion in seconds during early Asian
trading hours.
Technical analysts, who study past price patterns to
estimate the future direction of trading, say once its current
bounce is over, the next target for gold below its Wednesday low
near $1,087 an ounce is $1,044, its 2010 low.
"The bounce in gold is nothing but a technical trade, as
most major momentum indicators are showing that the recent
selloff is overdone," AvaTrade's chief market analyst Naeem
Aslam said.
"Gold is falling out of favour as the Fed is preparing to
increase borrowing costs. This will remain the major hurdle for
any upside move for the precious metal and traders will likely
be selling into these rallies."
Investors continue to cut their exposure to gold. Holdings
in the biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold
Shares, shrank for a fifth day on Wednesday to their
lowest since 2008.
Some demand emerged for physical metal, however. A retreat
in the dollar, which fell 0.5 percent against a currency
basket, encouraged some buying in China overnight, dealers said.
The gold rout this week has spurred buying of bullion coins
in the United States, where government data showed sales for
this month have hit their highest in more than two years.
Silver was down 0.1 percent at $14.75 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.3 percent at $981.24 an ounce, while
spot palladium was up 0.3 percent at $627 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Dale
Hudson and David Evans)