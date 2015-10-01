PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from two-week low ahead of U.S. payrolls data

* Gold prices rebound after four-day slide
* Traders await nonfarm payrolls data on Friday
* Palladium outperforms to rally 4 percent
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 1 Gold recovered from two-week lows
on Thursday as the dollar lost ground to the euro, but
uncertainty ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payroll figures held
prices in a narrow range.
The data is being watched for clues on whether the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates this year. Expectations for a
strong report rose after an upbeat reading of U.S. private
employment on Wednesday, pressuring gold.
The metal later rebounded, however, as data showing the pace
of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in September
pushed the dollar lower versus the euro.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,117.11 an ounce at
1425 GMT, after dropping to $1,110.75, its lowest since Sept.
16. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $1.30
an ounce at $1,116.50.
"All eyes are on the upcoming U.S. NFP data and this will
set the tone for trading," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at
Ava Trade, said.
"The ISM manufacturing data has ... added a negative tone
for the Fed rate hike decision but the ultimate test will be
tomorrow, and if we have a strong reading it could push the gold
price lower."
The Fed has tied its schedule for raising rates to the
strength of U.S. data, particularly jobs.
Expectations the Fed is set to raise rates this year for the
first time in nearly a decade have pressured gold, as it would
potentially lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion while boosting the dollar.
Charts were not looking good for gold either.
"Gold (completed) its fourth consecutive down day. Lower
lows and lower highs over those days make for a short-term
bearish trend," technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta wrote. "We
will run into technical support at $1,100 from September 11.
Moving-average resistance now comes in near $1,130."
Platinum was up 1 percent at $913, while palladium
outperformed to climb 4.1 percent to $676.97 an ounce.
Its rally accelerated when the metal broke through its previous
high for the week at $669 an ounce.
Platinum and palladium are chiefly used in autocatalysts.
Ford Motor said on Thursday its U.S. sales rose 23 percent in
September, while General Motors said its total sales rose 12
percent in the same month.
Silver was up 1 percent at $14.64 an ounce.
The global silver coin market is in the grips of an
unprecedented supply squeeze, forcing some mints to ration sales
and step up overtime while sending U.S. buyers racing abroad to
fulfil a sudden surge in demand.
