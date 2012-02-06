PRECIOUS-Gold down on dollar index rise, Greek debt jitters

* Follow-through selling on Greece worry, US jobs weigh * Greek bailout talks put European investors on edge * Gold next major technical hurdle comes at $1,800/oz * Coming up: U.S. consumer credit due Tuesday By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 6 Gold prices fell on Monday, after the dollar rose on a continued lack of progress in the Greek bailout and a better U.S. economic outlook added to bullion's profit-taking seen during the previous session's sharp drop. Gold tracked losses in U.S. equities as the failure of Greek coalition parties to approve a new bailout package rekindled worries about a chaotic default in the euro zone country, and that lifted the dollar index. [ ID:nB5E8CE021] Gold dropped 2 percent on Friday after encouraging U.S. payrolls data smashed hopes of extra stimulus from the Federal Reserve, which had been priced into bullion's 11 percent rally in January. "The dollar's up because of worries over Greece and optimism surrounding the U.S. economy after the jobs report. In the long run, there are still a lot of downside risks to the dollar," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics LLC. "I don't think it (jobs) changes the uptrend for gold," he said. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,720.86 an ounce by 2:36 p.m. EST (1936 GMT), off a low of $1,711.29 hit earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $15.40 an ounce at $1,724.90. Trading volume was about 25 percent below its 30-day average but largely in line with its recent pace. Mark Arbeter, chief technical strategist at S&P Capital IQ, said that the Fed's near-zero interest-rate outlook and a breakdown of the dollar index "put an end to the correction in gold." On charts, he said that gold could face a major hurdle at around $1,800 an ounce or the top of its large base that started in September 2011. The precious metal is still up nearly 10 percent this year, but if more signs emerge that the economy in the United States is recovering faster than the euro zone, pointing to a stronger dollar, gold may struggle to revisit its highs, analysts say. "As long as the United States maintains its modest growth and the EU continues to disappoint, you would expect the dollar would continue to strengthen, and that wouldn't be positive for gold," said Carl Firman, an analyst at VM Group. Europe's debt crisis drove many investors to buy gold as a shelter from risk last year, driving the price to a record-high. However, in recent months gold has tended to move more in line with so-called riskier assets, like other commodities. PHYSICAL DEMAND STRONG Demand for physical gold from key Asian markets was strong, however, as buyers took advantage of Friday's price drop to re-enter the market. Barclays Capital said in a note that gold held across the physically backed exchange-traded products rose by 20 tonnes last week, and preliminary data suggested inflows in January mostly offset the net redemptions in December. Major bullion bank HSBC said it was keeping its 2012 average gold forecast at $1,850 an ounce due to accommodative global monetary policies, financial market uncertainty and renewed central banks' interest. Silver edged up 0.4 percent for the day at $33.72 an ounce. Spot platinum inched up 0.3 percent at $1,622 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.6 percent at $701.05 an ounce. 2:36 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1724.90 -15.40 -0.9 1714.00 1740.90 125,916 US Silver MAR 33.75 0.001 0.0 32.985 33.870 34,316 US Plat APR 1629.80 -2.10 -0.1 1606.10 1632.00 4,581 US Pall MAR 705.95 -2.90 -0.4 692.00 707.45 3,144 Gold 1720.86 -4.94 -0.3 1712.35 1737.59 Silver 33.720 0.130 0.4 33.020 33.840 Platinum 1622.00 4.50 0.3 1606.50 1626.50 Palladium 701.05 -3.95 -0.6 693.00 706.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 132,040 176,158 192,957 22.06 0.34 US Silver 41,313 37,898 40,318 35.71 -3.25 US Platinum 4,617 6,246 7,671 31 -3.00 US Palladium 3,339 3,277 4,782