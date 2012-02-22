版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 23日 星期四 04:53 BJT

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps to 3-month high on chart buying

* Gold up in sharp late-session rally on fund buying
    * Bullion breaches technical resistance
    * Platinum hits 5-month high on S. African supply concerns
    * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday


    By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey	
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 22 Gold jumped to a
three-month high on Wednesday, reversing early losses
after bullish technical factors triggered fund buying, and
platinum prices hit their highest in five months on supply
worries.	
    Platinum outperformed gold's 1 percent gain, rallying 2
percent on the prospect of shortage driven by a labor dispute in
South Africa, the world's top platinum producer. 	
    Bullion turned positive late in the session and accelerated
upwards once it breached technical resistance near $1,765 an
ounce, an important area on price charts where two rallies
failed since December.	
    "We are seeing all the funds step in. It (technical buying)
is the only thing at the moment that we can pin it on," said
Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated
Brokerage Services LLC.	
    Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,777.98 an
ounce by 3:13 p.m. EST (2013 GMT), having earlier hit a
three-month high of $1,781.40. 	
    Rick Bensignor, chief market analyst at Merlin
Securities, said gold's rally to three-month high triggered
pre-established orders to buy on the way up to stop losses as
well as enter positions to capitalize on the momentum. 	
    However, he added that gold is not far from a near-term
peak between $1,780 and $1,805 an ounce. 	
    "Gold's counter-trend model suggests that this...is not
necessarily a true breakout," Bensignor said. 	
    U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$12.80 an ounce at $1,771.30, with trading volume largely
in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed. 	
    Gains in crude oil and grain prices, and rising
geopolitical tensions between Iran and the West also lent
support to gold. 	
    Bullion has benefited from expectations for further easing
by China and news China's central bank might have bought gold to
add to its reserves also improved sentiment.	
    The metal already received a strong boost after the U.S.
Federal Reserve last month said it would keep rates near zero at
least until late 2014. 	
	
    PLATINUM HIT FIVE-MONTH HIGH	
    Meanwhile, platinum prices rallied to a five-month high at
$1,723.50 an ounce, lifted by ongoing labor unrest at one of the
world's biggest platinum mine Rustenburg in South Africa owned
by Implats Platinum.	
    Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities
investment firm LOGIC Advisor, said that the supply woes are
likely to exacerbate platinum's market deficit in 2012, and the
price of platinum could exceed that of gold very soon. 	
    Spot platinum was up
 2 . 1 percent at
$1,71 9 . 77 an
ounce . 	
    Platinum narrowed what has been an historically
unprecedented discount to gold to around $40 from $230 in
January. Platinum traded as low as $1,340 an ounce on Dec.
29. 	
     
         	
    Implats, the world's No. 2 platinum miner behind Anglo
American Platinum, has warned customers that its April
platinum deliveries would be down by a half. 	
    Among other precious metals, silver was
 up 0. 2 percent at
$34. 35 an ounce , spot
palladium was up 1. 3 percent at
$71 7 an ounce. 	
 3:13 PM EST     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
                SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
 US Gold APR   1771.30  12.80   0.7  1750.70 1783.40  157,769
 US Silver MAR  34.254 -0.175  -0.5   33.900  34.495   57,865
 US Plat APR   1720.80  35.90   2.1  1689.00 1729.00   11,413
 US Pall MAR    717.75   7.00   1.0   708.25  724.40    5,032
                                                               
 Gold          1777.98  18.99   1.1  1750.00 1781.40         
 Silver         34.350  0.060   0.2   33.940  34.480
 Platinum      1719.77  35.78   2.1  1689.00 1723.50
 Palladium      717.00   9.28   1.3   710.00  719.72
                                                               
 TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
                CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
 US Gold        174,378   195,047   194,989     20.39    0.12
 US Silver       86,139    50,333    44,493     32.68    2.26
 US Platinum     12,076     7,466     7,475     21.32    0.05
 US Palladium     7,315     4,134     4,078

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐