PRECIOUS-Platinum extends gains on Lonmin strike, gold steady

BRIEF-Flipkart and Microsoft in pact for cloud partnership
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.