PRECIOUS-Platinum at 3-month high on Amplats overhaul; gold firm

* Platinum hits three-month high, regains premium over gold * Amplats set to cut platinum output, seen to tighten deficit * Gold up after Bernanke remarks on weak US outlook * Coming up: U.S. consumer prices Wednesday By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Jan 15 Platinum rose to a three-month high on Tuesday, rallying for a sixth straight session as funds bought heavily due to a mine labor crisis in South Africa that sparked supply fears. Platinum received a strong boost after Anglo American Platinum plans to shut two South African mines and cut 14,000 jobs, risking a repeat of last year's violent strikes as the world's largest producer of the autocatalyst metal struggles to stem losses. The move is expected to cut output by around 400,000 ounces annually, or around 1 percent of total supply in an extremely tight market due to strong demand by U.S. and Chinese automakers. Platinum has rallied over 8 percent in just the last six sessions, sending the metal into an overbought territory. The surge in platinum also propelled prices above that of gold for the first time in almost a year. "Platinum is going to have continuous price appreciation because there are some very serious labor issues that are not going to let up at all," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at SICA Wealth Management. Spot platinum was up 1.3 percent at $1,676.50 an ounce by 3:52 p.m. EST (2052 GMT), having earlier touched $1,699.50, its strongest since Oct. 9. Year to date, the metal is up almost 10 percent. U.S. April NYMEX platinum futures settled up $31.70 at $1,689.90 an ounce, with trading volume nearly doubled its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. On technical charts, spot platinum's relative strength index (RSI) shot to 75, above 70 in an area traditionally considered by analysts as overbought. Platinum miners have been under intense pressure, hit by a wave of strike action in the last year while contending with rising operating costs and stubbornly depressed prices. "Anglo Platinum will not be the last company to cut output," S.P. Angel analyst John Meyer said. "We would expect platinum miners to pull back by 25 to 30 percent, which is going to have a severe impact on prices." Platinum was trading at a premium to gold for the first time since March, after it traded at a historically unusual discount to the yellow metal for much of last year. GOLD, UP ON PLATINUM, BERNANKE Platinum's rise lifted other precious metals, with palladium hitting its highest since last March at $717.50. Palladium was last at $707, up 0.9 percent on the day. Gold prices also found support from a looming battle in Washington over the government's borrowing limit, a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke discussed the negative economic effects of any failure to agree to a higher ceiling. Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,678.60 an ounce. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $14.50 at $1,683.90. Silver rose 1 percent to $31.33 an ounce. 3:52 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1683.90 14.50 0.9 1666.20 1684.90 140,270 US Silver MAR 31.529 0.419 1.3 30.965 31.615 41,090 US Plat APR 1689.90 31.70 1.9 1654.00 1706.80 19,397 US Pall MAR 713.35 10.05 1.4 702.55 725.00 8,008 Gold 1678.60 11.80 0.7 1667.05 1684.90 Silver 31.330 0.320 1.0 30.990 31.480 Platinum 1676.50 22.25 1.3 1655.25 1699.50 Palladium 707.00 6.00 0.9 705.25 717.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 157,940 144,717 174,184 14.25 0.37 US Silver 47,516 41,535 53,246 22.95 0.86 US Platinum 19,761 15,078 10,643 18.93 1.61 US Palladium 8,125 3,347 4,786