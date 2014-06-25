PRECIOUS-Gold rises after data shows U.S. economy shrinks in Q1

* U.S. GDP falls 2.9 pct in Q1, worst in five years * Platinum up on lingering worries as workers return * Coming up: U.S. personal income, jobless claims Thurs (Adds comment, second byline, dateline, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 25 Gold rose slightly on Wednesday after U.S. growth data came in weaker than expected, hitting the dollar, but bullion's failure to extend gains suggested some investors were taking profits after prices hit a two-month high in the previous session, traders said. The yellow metal's appeal as a hedge increased after data showed the U.S. economy contracted at a much steeper pace in the first quarter than previously estimated, turning in one of its worst-ever non-recession performances. Gold has gained almost 4 percent in the last four sessions to Tuesday's two-month high at $1,325.90. Bullion prices rose on fears the Iraq conflict could escalate and a perceived lack of commitment by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, triggering a heavy bout of short covering. "The market needed a big washout on the upside to get it back to a semblance of normality," said David Govett, head of precious metals at Marex Spectron. "Now it has done enough, and there is no particular reason to buy it up here." Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,319.85 an ounce by 3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up $1.30 an ounce at $1,322.60, with trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver was up 0.4 percent at $20.95 an ounce. Demand for gold was lackluster in Asia, home of the main consumers of physical metal, with dealers reporting that price-sensitive buyers had been put off by its latest rally, dealers said. The head of the state-backed Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said on Wednesday that China must have a bigger influence on the global gold market as the top consumer of the precious metal, as the country targets establishing its own pricing benchmark. China, along with exchanges in Singapore and Hong Kong, are launching gold contracts this year in a bid to tap a market looking for a viable alternative to the metal's global benchmark that is under regulatory scrutiny. Spot platinum edged up 0.2 percent to $1,466.25 an ounce, while spot palladium climbed 0.3 percent to $829 an ounce. South African mine workers returned to the Marikana operations of platinum producer Lonmin after wage deals were signed to end a five-month strike. However, analysts said looming job cuts could rekindle labor unrest, underpinning platinum group metal prices. 3:22 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1322.60 1.30 0.1 1305.40 1325.60 126,552 US Silver SEP 21.171 0.074 0.4 20.760 21.220 35,210 US Plat JUL 1473.20 1.30 0.1 1454.80 1477.70 13,712 US Pall SEP 833.25 2.85 0.3 822.30 834.75 2,946 Gold 1319.85 2.25 0.2 1311.00 1324.65 Silver 20.950 0.080 0.4 20.740 21.130 Platinum 1466.25 2.45 0.2 1454.00 1473.00 Palladium 829.00 2.70 0.3 823.45 832.75 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 135,454 145,203 163,861 13.35 0.06 US Silver 108,180 61,670 56,139 19.71 0.32 US Platinum 25,038 15,825 12,400 14.82 -0.59 US Palladium 3,007 7,636 5,885 19.56 -0.93 (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Nick Zieminski)