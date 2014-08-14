PRECIOUS-Gold edges up but gains capped by Putin, US job data

* Four-week jobless claims signal job growth * Putin offers conciliatory note on Ukraine crisis * Gold demand fell in 2nd-qtr -World Gold Council * Coming up: U.S. producer price index Friday (New throughout, updates prices and market activity) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 14 Gold prices were a touch higher on Thursday in thin trading, but gains were limited by U.S. jobless claims data which showed continued recovery in the labor market and conciliatory comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week. But analysts said the four-week average of claims remained consistent with solid job gains. Analysts said some recent U.S. economic indicators have fed investor skepticism about whether the U.S. economy is definitely out of the woods. Gold prices have been under pressure due to speculation that a stronger economy could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon. "These data releases give gold a boost now and again as they are seen as restraining the more hawkish Fed governors, though they haven't ever been enough to change medium-term expectations for the U.S. economy or gold," Turner said. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent on the day to $1,313.39 an ounce by 3:07 p.m. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled up $1.20 at $1,315.70, with trading volume about 35 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. On Wednesday, a disappointing retail sales report for July eased fears that the Fed might raise rates sooner than expected. Bullion gains were also limited on signs of easing tensions after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would stand up for itself but not at the cost of confrontation with the outside world. So far this year, gold has risen 9 percent, boosted by political conflict in Ukraine, Iraq and Israel. But in physical market news, the World Gold Council said global gold demand fell in the second quarter, as sales of jewelry, coin and bar sales tumbled from last year's record levels, a factor that outweighed lower liquidation of gold-backed exchange-traded funds. Reflecting investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed ETF, fell 0.26 tonnes to 795.60 tonnes on Wednesday. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2 percent at $19.86 an ounce. Platinum edged up 0.1 percent to $1,461.93 an ounce, while palladium gained 0.7 percent to $880.25 an ounce. 3:07 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1315.70 1.20 0.1 1310.00 1321.80 98,395 US Silver SEP 19.906 0.061 0.3 19.785 19.985 34,476 US Plat OCT 1469.20 -0.70 0.0 1465.20 1475.00 6,218 US Pall SEP 886.15 4.55 0.5 877.65 887.25 4,164 Gold 1313.39 1.03 0.1 1309.21 1319.10 Silver 19.860 0.040 0.2 19.820 20.010 Platinum 1461.93 2.03 0.1 1464.50 1470.50 Palladium 880.25 5.95 0.7 879.00 885.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 104,437 162,683 157,479 13.95 -0.48 US Silver 44,857 48,268 58,003 17.63 -0.67 US Platinum 6,294 8,584 12,422 13.11 -0.13 US Palladium 4,824 5,443 5,682 19.78 0.88 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Jane Baird and David Gregorio)