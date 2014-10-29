PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Fed focuses on bright U.S. economic outlook

* Fed view indicates early rate hike possible
* U.S. dollar rallies after FOMC
* Gold ETF holdings set for biggest monthly loss in '14
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 29 Gold prices fell nearly
1.5 percent on Wednesday as jittery bullion investors offloaded
bullish bets after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave an upbeat
outlook for jobs growth and it ended its years-long bond buying
stimulus program.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ended its monthly bond
purchase program, as expected, and signaled confidence the U.S.
economic recovery would remain on track despite signs of a
slowdown in many parts of the global economy.
Market watchers said the latest Federal Open Market
Committee statement suggested the U.S. central bank could hike
interest rates after it said that the slack in labor markets was
"gradually diminishing."
"That was a definite change that potentially indicates we
could have a rate increase sooner than people were projecting.
Clearly, that's bearish for gold," said Bill O'Neill, partner of
commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle
River, New Jersey.
Spot gold was down 1.4 percent at $1,210.20 an ounce
by 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), having touched a three-week low of
$1,208.26.
Prior to the Fed announcement, U.S. COMEX gold futures
settled down $4.50 an ounce at $1,224.90, with volume
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
After the end of a two-day meeting, the central bank's
policy committee said that it continued to see sufficient
underlying strength in the broader economy to support ongoing
progress toward maximum employment.
The uncertainty over a lack of clarification on when it will
hike interest rates triggered a knee-jerk selloff in gold, a
fund manager said.
"It doesn't appear we have too much guidance of what's going
to happen going forward, so everyone is reading tea leaves,"
said Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of the
$400-million Merk Funds in Palo Alto, California.
Merk said, however, gold prices should be underpinned in the
longer term as the Fed also said interest rates would remain low
for a "considerable time" following the end of bond purchases.
A surging dollar against a basket of major currencies
also weighed on gold.
Investment sentiment in bullion was already weak prior to
the Fed statement. The world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Shares, is on track for
its biggest monthly outflow this year in October, with holdings
currently down 26.3 tonnes, the largest since December.
Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.6
percent at $17.04 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.5 percent
to $1,255.75 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.3 percent
to $791.75 an ounce.
