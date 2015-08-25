PRECIOUS-Gold falls as China rate cut boosts stocks, palladium sinks

* European, U.S. stocks rally after China cuts rates
* Dollar index jumps more than 1 pct
* Palladium down more than 7 pct at 5-year low
* GRAPHIC-2015 asset returns-link.reuters.com/dub25t
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 25 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Tuesday after an interest rate cut from China helped
global markets rebound from the previous day's rout, with stocks
rallying and the dollar also gaining, while palladium sank more
than 7 percent to a five-year low.
Bullion extended losses after data showed U.S. consumer
confidence hit a seven-month high in August. This suggested
underlying strength in the economy that could still allow the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,139.85 an ounce
at 13:05 p.m. (1905 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down 1.3 percent at $1,138.30.
"The big jump in consumer confidence coupled with the
recovery in stocks has gold dipping to $1,135 near the key
$1,130 pivot, from which gold fell to lows of the move on the
Sunday Night Massacre and subsequently regained last week," said
Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO
Capital Markets.
Wong was referring to the steep fall in prices on July 19.
Palladium saw the steepest losses by far in the precious
metals market, falling sharply for the third straight session on
concern about demand in China.
"(Palladium is) pretty much all used in gasoline catalyst
converters," Wong said, attributing the white metal's price
slump to demand concern in China.
Spot palladium fell as much as 7.4 percent to $528.50
an ounce, the lowest since September 2010.
Gold had already fallen on Monday, with some traders citing
liquidation to cover losses on other markets as a plunge in
Chinese equities sent world stocks and commodity prices tumbling
and knocked the dollar.
Then on Tuesday, Wall Street posted its sharpest rally of
the year, a day after the market's worst performance in four
years on fears about China's economy.
The U.S. dollar jumped more than 1 percent against a
basket of major currencies.
"We're still in an environment where we know U.S. interest
rates will go up," Standard Chartered analyst Nicholas Snowden
said. "For gold, that limits how much of a bid you will see,
even with the sort of financial market turmoil that ensued
yesterday."
Expectations that the Fed was on track to raise interest
rates this year had receded prior to Tuesday's positive data,
after a dovish reading of minutes from its last policy meeting.
Platinum was down 1.5 percent at $972.75 an ounce,
while silver was down 0.9 percent at $14.65 an ounce.
