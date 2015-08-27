PRECIOUS-Gold falls for 4th day as U.S. data boosts stocks, dollar

* U.S. growth faster than first thought in Q2
* Stocks, dollar extend gains after U.S. data
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 27 Gold eased on Thursday after its
biggest one-day drop in five weeks as upbeat U.S. growth and
jobs data drove stocks and the dollar higher, though uncertainty
over the timing of a U.S. rate rise held losses in check.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,119.35 an ounce
at 1345 GMT, and U.S. gold futures for December delivery
were down $5.30 an ounce at $1,119.30.
U.S. stocks opened higher and the dollar firmed after data
showed the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in
the second quarter and jobless claims fell more than expected
last week. European stocks extended gains to 3.4 percent.
"The data came in above expectations, and it's really going
to be down to the wire for the rate hike," ING commodities
analyst Hamza Khan said. "It's not making the picture for gold
any clearer, which is why we haven't been able to maintain a
large sell-off, or a large rally."
A three-day slide in gold prices has eroded the bulk of last
week's gains, made after speculation gained traction that the
Federal Reserve may raise rates later than had been expected.
It is still up nearly 5 percent from July's 5-1/2 year low
of $1,077, but has given up more than 3 percent since touching a
seven-week peak of $1,168.40 last week, hurt by a rebound in the
dollar and other assets.
Stocks surged after a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said
the case for an interest rate increase next month seemed "less
compelling" than it was a few weeks ago.
Gold tends to benefit from ultra-low rates, which cut the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting
the dollar.
Other precious metals rebounded from this week's slide.
Platinum was up 1.6 percent to $990.74 and silver
was up 0.4 percent at $14.18.
Palladium was up 2.4 percent at $545 an ounce after
falling to a near five-year low of $528 on Wednesday. It is
still down nearly 10 percent this week.
"Positioning on Nymex suggests that weakness had initially
been driven by aggressive shorts while exchange-traded fund
liquidations added to the pressure," UBS said in a note.
"With the exception of gold, palladium now has the leanest
positioning within the precious metals complex. This suggests
that while sentiment remains frail and charts continue to look
worrisome, the market may now be nearing a bottom."
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Jason
Neely and William Hardy)