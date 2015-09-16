PRECIOUS-Gold rises after unexpected drop in U.S. inflation

* Prices break out of range after U.S. inflation data
* Traders await cues from Federal Reserve on U.S. rates
* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins on Wednesday
(Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Sept 16 Gold rose on Wednesday after
data showing a surprise drop in U.S. inflation last month dented
expectations that the Federal Reserve will decide to increase
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade this week.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index fell 0.1
percent last month, the first decline since January, pointing to
tame inflation that complicates the Fed's decision whether to
raise rates.
That helped gold to break out of the narrow range it has
held ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting beginning on
Wednesday, to its highest in nearly a week at $1,113.60.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,112.76 an ounce at
1332 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery
were up $9.40 an ounce at $1,112.00.
Silver prices were up 2.2 percent at $14.71.
"CPI came in weaker than expected," Heraeus trader Alexander
Zumpfe said. "Markets took that as a kind of confirmation that
the Fed won't hike interest rates tomorrow, since there is no
reason inflation-wise."
A little over half the 80 economists polled by Reuters over
the last 24 hours said they expect the Fed to hold fire slightly
longer on a rate rise, after only last week narrowly predicting
the Fed would pull the trigger on Thursday.
A hike is expected to pressure gold as low rates cut the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while
restraining the dollar, in which it is priced. Prices are down 6
percent this year on expectations that a rise is imminent.
"I see three options: no change, rate hike with a hawkish
statement or rate hike with a dovish statement," Saxo Bank's
head of commodity research Ole Hansen said.
"The first two will be gold-negative while the last (which
is my preferred option) could trigger a recovery as it removes
the uncertainty and should keep the dollar from rising too
fast."
European shares were up 1.5 percent on Wednesday, with the
broader market underpinned by overnight gains on Wall Street and
in Asia, while the dollar held steady against the euro in choppy
trade.
On the physical gold markets, prices in India were at a
discount of about $5 an ounce to the global benchmark due to
sluggish demand, dealers said.
In China, however, they were at a premium of about $5 an
ounce on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, indicating good buying
interest.
Platinum was up 0.5 percent at $961.74 an ounce and
palladium was down 0.5 percent at $596.30 per ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Jason Neely)