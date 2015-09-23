PRECIOUS-Platinum drops to 6-1/2-year low on Volkswagen scandal

* Gold stronger on less risk appetite

* Dollar down, European equities rebound (Updates prices)

By Clara Denina

LONDON, Sept 23 Platinum slid to a fresh 6-1/2-year low on Wednesday on fears about reduced demand from the auto sector, where it is used in diesel catalysts to clean up exhaust emissions.

The metal has been hurt by news of Volkswagen AG's falsification of U.S. vehicle emission tests as investors believed it could affect demand for diesel cars.

It fell to its lowest since January 2009 at $925.30 an ounce, and was down 0.6 percent at $930.50 by 1358 GMT.

"I guess the platinum is reacting to the immediate impact on the U.S. market (lower diesel cars sales) and people anticipating that it may follow through in Europe, although it is difficult to work out what may happen," ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said.

Palladium, meanwhile, gained 5 percent to a 2-month high of $639.50.

Gold firmed, following two days of losses, as the dollar fell 0.1 percent against a basket of leading currencies, while weak Chinese factory data soured investor appetite for risk.

Gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,131.16 an ounce, after losing 1.3 percent over the past two days on renewed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade by the end of the year.

"There is some typical risk-off trade in gold ... but it seems that investors are still very much reluctant to add safe-havens to the portfolios," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

European shares rebounded from a lower start, although remaining volatile due to a fall in Asian stocks after a private survey showed activity in China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank to a 6-1/2-year low in September.

Gold's outlook, however, continues to be clouded by a looming U.S. interest rate hike. The Fed stood pat on interest rates last week but the U.S. central bank has also said it would move to increase rates later this year.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that last week's decision was largely a "risk management" exercise, and he still expects an increase this year. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank could lift rates at its October meeting.

Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar.

Inflows into SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, supported prices on Wednesday. The fund's holdings rose 0.18 percent to 675.80 tonnes on Tuesday, the first inflow in almost a month.

Silver rose 0.9 percent to $14.85 an ounce. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Louise Heavens and Elaine Hardcastle)