PRECIOUS-Gold drops on dollar rise, tracks weak equities

* Gold drops as safe-haven buying fades, dollar gains

* Inverse correlation between gold, dollar tightens

* Goldman Sachs says stay long in bullion

* Coming up: U.S. producer prices Tuesday (Recasts, updates comment, market activity, adds link to graphic)

By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 14 Gold fell on Monday on a stronger dollar, tracking riskier assets as investors once again focused on the huge euro zone sovereign debt problems after initial optimism as Italy and Greece rushed to form governments.

Bullion was pressured as the euro tumbled against the dollar after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two, and as Italy paid a euro-lifetime high price to sell five-year bonds to wary investors.

The yellow metal -- a traditional safe haven which has recently taken to tracking the equity markets -- was still over 1 percent higher in the last two sessions on some hopes for Europe's debt crisis. Bullion prices were also supported by a bullish forecast by Goldman Sachs.

"The gold market is in a holding pattern as there is no imminent collapse in Europe and no imminent money printing either. Gold is just cruising along until the next stage of this crisis," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager of Merk Funds with $800 million in assets under management.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6 percent at $1,776.39 an ounce by 2:49 p.m. EDT (1949 GMT). Gold priced in euros XAUEUR=R rose for a second day, breaking above 1,300 euros an ounce to within sight of last week's two-month highs.

A rally on financial markets sparked by the appointment of respected European technocrats in Rome and Athens soon stalled. Analysts warned that daunting obstacles could hinder the action needed to revive their ailing economies. [ID:nL5E7MD0LU]

The S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent, and commodities fell broadly as Brent crude futures led the way down.

"It (Gold) does appear to be behaving like a commodity ... and doesn't necessarily benefit from any potential catastrophe in Europe," Nic Brown, head of commodity strategy at Natixis, said.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled down $9.70 at $1,778.40 an ounce. Trading volume was below 90,000 lots, preliminary Reuters data showed, set to be one of the weakest sessions this year.

On Friday, gold rose 1.5 percent, tracking a Wall Street rally. Bullion notched its third consecutive weekly gain last week, posting its longest winning streak since August.

GOLD-DOLLAR INVERSE LINK

The inverse correlation-log between gold and the U.S. dollar has increased to a negative 0.5, the tightest in more than six months, as jittery investors sought safety in the greenback and U.S. Treasury bonds rather than in gold.

Earlier this year, gold and the dollar rose in tandem when market uncertainty about the viability of the euro and the 17-nation currency bloc was at its peak.

"The same reason that is driving the dollar's strength should also be driving gold's strength," said Carlos Perez-Santalla, precious metals broker of PVM Futures.

"In time, when the cracks in the European facade start to show, gold will climb," he said.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) said it was maintaining a long position in gold based on its expectation for a U.S. economic slowdown next year and lower key U.S. interest rates than it had originally forecast.

Gold tends to perform well as an alternative investment during a recession.

Economists polled by the Philadelphia Fed lowered their U.S. economic growth outlook for the next two years as the labor market was forecast to be weaker than anticipated. [ID:nN1E7AD0MI]

Reflecting investor interest in bullion, November is shaping up to show the largest monthly inflow since July, with a net inflow of nearly 1 million ounces so far this month. [GOL/ETF]

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 1.4 percent to $34.11 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.2 percent to $1,637.65 an ounce, while palladium XPD= rose 0.5 percent to $658.40 an ounce. 2:49 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1778.40 -9.70 -0.5 1774.20 1797.60 79,548 US Silver DEC 34.024 -0.658 -1.9 33.950 34.920 31,404 US Plat JAN 1644.10 -2.60 -0.2 1639.20 1667.30 4,071 US Pall DEC 664.30 1.50 0.2 654.80 668.40 2,669 Gold 1776.39 -10.93 -0.6 1774.35 1795.66 Silver 34.110 -0.500 -1.4 33.970 34.890 Platinum 1637.65 2.74 0.2 1639.75 1661.49 Palladium 658.40 3.10 0.5 656.77 666.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 88,329 151,487 189,511 27.67 -1.12 US Silver 40,761 47,515 79,537 41.74 -4.73 US Platinum 4,341 7,007 7,510 33.66 0.02 US Palladium 3,523 3,679 4,326 (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)