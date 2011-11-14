版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 04:38 BJT

PRECIOUS-Gold drops on dollar rise, tracks weak equities

 * Gold drops as safe-haven buying fades, dollar gains
 * Inverse correlation between gold, dollar tightens
 * Goldman Sachs says stay long in bullion
 * Coming up: U.S. producer prices Tuesday
 (Recasts, updates comment, market activity, adds link to
graphic)
 By Frank Tang and Amanda Cooper
 NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 14 Gold fell on Monday on
a stronger dollar, tracking riskier assets as investors once
again focused on the huge euro zone sovereign debt problems
after initial optimism as Italy and Greece rushed to form
governments.
 Bullion was pressured as the euro tumbled against the
dollar after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe
could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two,
and as Italy paid a euro-lifetime high price to sell five-year
bonds to wary investors.
 The yellow metal -- a traditional safe haven which has
recently taken to tracking the equity markets -- was still over
1 percent higher in the last two sessions on some hopes for
Europe's debt crisis. Bullion prices were also supported by a
bullish forecast by Goldman Sachs.
 "The gold market is in a holding pattern as there is no
imminent collapse in Europe and no imminent money printing
either. Gold is just cruising along until the next stage of
this crisis," said Axel Merk, portfolio manager of Merk Funds
with $800 million in assets under management.
 Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6 percent at $1,776.39 an ounce
by 2:49 p.m. EDT (1949 GMT). Gold priced in euros XAUEUR=R
rose for a second day, breaking above 1,300 euros an ounce to
within sight of last week's two-month highs.
 A rally on financial markets sparked by the appointment of
respected European technocrats in Rome and Athens soon stalled.
Analysts warned that daunting obstacles could hinder the action
needed to revive their ailing economies. [ID:nL5E7MD0LU]
 The S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent, and commodities fell
broadly as Brent crude futures led the way down.
 "It (Gold) does appear to be behaving like a commodity ...
and doesn't necessarily benefit from any potential catastrophe
in Europe," Nic Brown, head of commodity strategy at Natixis,
said.
 U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled down
$9.70 at $1,778.40 an ounce. Trading volume was below 90,000
lots, preliminary Reuters data showed, set to be one of the
weakest sessions this year.
 On Friday, gold rose 1.5 percent, tracking a Wall Street
rally. Bullion notched its third consecutive weekly gain last
week, posting its longest winning streak since August.
 GOLD-DOLLAR INVERSE LINK
 The inverse correlation-log between gold and the U.S.
dollar has increased to a negative 0.5, the tightest in more
than six months, as jittery investors sought safety in the
greenback and U.S. Treasury bonds rather than in gold.
 (Graphic: r.reuters.com/wum94s)
 Earlier this year, gold and the dollar rose in tandem when
market uncertainty about the viability of the euro and the
17-nation currency bloc was at its peak.
 "The same reason that is driving the dollar's strength
should also be driving gold's strength," said Carlos
Perez-Santalla, precious metals broker of PVM Futures.
 "In time, when the cracks in the European facade start to
show, gold will climb," he said.
 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said it was
maintaining a long position in gold based on its expectation
for a U.S. economic slowdown next year and lower key U.S.
interest rates than it had originally forecast.
 Gold tends to perform well as an alternative investment
during a recession.
 Economists polled by the Philadelphia Fed lowered their
U.S. economic growth outlook for the next two years as the
labor market was forecast to be weaker than anticipated.
[ID:nN1E7AD0MI]
 Reflecting investor interest in bullion, November is
shaping up to show the largest monthly inflow since July, with
a net inflow of nearly 1 million ounces so far this month.
[GOL/ETF]
 Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 1.4 percent
to $34.11 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.2 percent to $1,637.65
an ounce, while palladium XPD= rose 0.5 percent to $658.40 an
ounce.
2:49 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
            SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
US Gold DEC   1778.40  -9.70  -0.5  1774.20 1797.60   79,548
US Silver DEC  34.024 -0.658  -1.9   33.950  34.920   31,404
US Plat JAN   1644.10  -2.60  -0.2  1639.20 1667.30    4,071
US Pall DEC    664.30   1.50   0.2   654.80  668.40    2,669
Gold          1776.39 -10.93  -0.6  1774.35 1795.66       
Silver         34.110 -0.500  -1.4   33.970  34.890
Platinum      1637.65   2.74   0.2  1639.75 1661.49
Palladium      658.40   3.10   0.5   656.77  666.00
TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
            CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold         88,329   151,487   189,511     27.67   -1.12
US Silver       40,761    47,515    79,537     41.74   -4.73
US Platinum      4,341     7,007     7,510     33.66    0.02
US Palladium     3,523     3,679     4,326                
 (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐