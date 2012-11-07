PRECIOUS-Gold up but off highs, post-election fiscal crisis eyed

* Heavy sell-offs in U.S. equities, crude weighs * Attention shifts to resolving U.S. "fiscal cliff" * Early rally on Obama win, more economic stimulus fizzles * Coming up: U.S. international trade, jobless claims Thursday By Frank Tang NEW YORK, Nov 7 Gold pared gains on Wednesday ending slightly higher, after d eclines i n e quities and crude o il knocked bullion off its high, as investors zeroed in on a looming U.S. fiscal crisis following the re-election of President Barack Obama. Earlier in the day, bullion rose nearly 1 percent as Obama's victory fuelled speculation that four more years of a Democrat in the White House would contribute to an extension of the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy. Gold's rally later fizzled as a sell-off on Wall Street deepened worries over the "fiscal cliff," a $600 billion package of tax increases and spending cuts to take effect automatically at the end of 2012, a scenario that could severely strain the economy. "The re-election of President Barack Obama means we are turning our focus back to the fiscal cliff, and the uncertainty of U.S. policies can send gold in either direction," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio manager of DoubleLine Capital LP, which manages more than $45 billion in assets. Worries about deflationary forces due to the fiscal crisis could weigh on gold. However, huge economic uncertainty related to the country's fiscal accounts in 2011 had boosted safe-haven demand and sent gold to a record high. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,71 9 . 51 an ounce by 3:18 PM ES T (2 051 GMT), after hitting a session low at $1,703.80, which was nearly $30 below an earlier high of $1,731.40. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $1 at $1,714 an ounce. T rading volume was at a strong 270,000 lots, or 53 percent above its 250-day average, and set to finish at its h ighest in about 2 months, preliminary Reuters data showed. FISCAL CRISIS EYED A split Congress will keep open the likelihood of messy negotiations to avert the fiscal crisis that risks pushing the economy into deep recession. Gold was hit by heavy liquidation pressure from outside markets w hich were pummelled by economic fears. The S&P 500 index fell over 2 percent to drop below 1,400 points for the first time in more than two months, and U.S. crude futures tumbled 4.5 percent. Andrew Cole, fund manager with Baring Asset Management, said: "I think people would be less inclined to own U.S. stocks and bonds in an event where they don't know how policy will be fixed." However, he saw an eventual return to more tolerance of risk, which would see gold weaken. Other precious metals also tracked the boarder markets to reverse earlier gains. Silver edged down 0 . 3 percent to $31. 87 an ounce. A mong platinum group metals, pl atinum was down 0.6 p ercent at $1,540. 2 4 , while palladium fell 0. 7 p ercent to $609.5 0 . 3:18 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1714.00 -1.00 -0.1 1703.00 1733.00 240,468 US Silver DEC 31.661 -0.373 -1.2 31.215 32.420 62,619 US Plat JAN 1539.50 -18.80 -1.2 1534.50 1569.90 10,515 US Pall DEC 610.35 -9.80 -1.6 602.60 625.15 4,195 Gold 1719.51 4.17 0.2 1703.80 1731.40 Silver 31.870 -0.080 -0.3 31.250 32.400 Platinum 1540.24 -9.75 -0.6 1537.25 1564.25 Palladium 609.50 -4.10 -0.7 606.02 622.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 270,101 147,521 176,015 16.37 -0.38 US Silver 73,108 40,861 55,593 27.87 1.99 US Platinum 10,721 10,790 9,378 19.23 0.03 US Palladium 4,449 3,337 4,466