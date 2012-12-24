PRECIOUS-Gold firms, U.S. fiscal fears drag

* Price on track for 12th straight year of gains
* Prices to test support at $1,631 - technicals
* Speculators most bearish in gold since end-Aug - CFTC
By David Brough
LONDON, Dec 24 Gold firmed in thin pre-holiday
trade on Monday, but prices stayed near a four-month low as the
U.S. fiscal stalemate drove investors to the sidelines.
Despite the recent losses, gold remains set for a 12th
straight year of gains on ultra-loose monetary policy by leading
central banks, concerns over the financial stability of the euro
zone, and diversification into bullion by central banks. Gold
appeals to investors as a hedge against inflation.
Gold rose 0.43 percent to $1,663.24 an ounce at 1221
GMT, supported by a weaker dollar against a basket of
currencies, after falling to its weakest since August at
$1,635.09 on Thursday.
U.S. gold for February rose 0.27 percent an ounce to
$1,664.50.
Bullion hit an all-time high around $1,920 in September 2011
when a worsening debt crisis in Europe sparked a buying rush.
Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long gold
positions in the week to Dec. 18 to their lowest level since the
end of August, according to the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's Commitments of Traders report on Friday.
"The weaker dollar and steady stock markets are giving
support to gold. Gold has key support around last week's low of
$1,635, with resistance around $1,675, near the lows touched in
early November," said Peter Fertig, analyst with Quantitative
Commodity Research.
Fertig said gold investors were focused on stalled talks in
the U.S. to avert the so-called "fiscal cliff", tax hikes and
spending cuts that risk sending the U.S. economy into recession.
"My view is that the fiscal cliff will be avoided at the
last minute. If the fiscal cliff is avoided, that should be
positive for risk assets including gold," he said.
"As the market had been pricing in that the fiscal cliff
might be a reality, there might be a sense of relief."
Some U.S. lawmakers voiced concern on Sunday that the
country would go over "the fiscal cliff" in nine days,
triggering harsh spending cuts and tax hikes, and some
Republicans charged that was President Barack Obama's goal.
Some analysts say an impasse in the U.S. budget talks boosts
gold's safe-haven appeal, but others argue the metal is
increasingly behaving like a risk asset, which is why a budget
deal could offer investors some direction.
World stock, commodity and currency markets were steady on
Monday, with tensions over the U.S. budget dispute subdued by a
holiday lull in Europe.
Spot gold is poised to test a support at $1,631 per
ounce, as it may have completed a rebound from the Dec. 20 low
of $1,635.09, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
metal, picked up on Monday as buyers were scrambling to purchase
limited stocks available with local banks after most overseas
sellers left for the Christmas vacation.
POSITIVE VIEW
Silver was up 0.70 percent to $30.19 an ounce,
platinum rose 0.21 percent to $1,537.50 and sister metal
palladium firmed 0.88 percent to $682.47 an ounce.
"We have a positive view of precious metals prices in the
first half of 2013 on the basis of further money accommodation
and a rebound in economic growth," said BNP Paribas in a report.
"Given its strong fundamentals, we believe that palladium
has the most upside potential over the next two years."
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium
and nickel, expects the palladium market to remain in a deficit
in the next several years largely due to a near depletion of
Russian state supplies.
Palladium is mainly used in making vehicle catalytic
converters to clean engine exhaust.