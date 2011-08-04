版本:
PRECIOUS-Gold falls from record as global rout prompts calls

 * Gold falls from record as Wall Street losses deepen
 * Bullion safe-haven bids fizzle; inflation risk unseen
 * Gold option volatility spikes 12 pct to year high
 * Coming up: U.S. July nonfarm payrolls Friday
 (New updates throughout story, updates analyst comments)
 By Frank Tang
 NEW YORK, Aug 4 Gold recoiled from a record
high in heavy volume on Thursday, as mounting recession fears
fed a global stock market maelstrom that forced investors to
liquidate bullion profits to cover losses elsewhere.
 As the global stock market sell-off accelerated and major
U.S. stock indexes tumbled 4 percent, safe-haven buying of gold
quickly gave way to liquidation as investors scrambled to meet
margins calls.
 In an abrupt midday reversal, gold slid as much as $40 from
an all-time high. This surprised some traders who had expected
gold to extend its record run on new government currency and
bond market interventions and a likely renewal of monetary
easing by the Federal Reserve to revive the U.S. economy.
 Silver slumped over 7 percent too in one of the biggest
risk asset sell-offs since early 2009, while U.S. Treasury
prices and the dollar soared in tandem as holdings of last
resort. Investors braced for a Friday U.S. payrolls report that
threatened to extend a run of gloomy economic data.
 "You see the markets re-price all terms of risks and the
dollar is rallying. So, I don't see why gold would be a safe
haven today," said Jeffrey Sherman, commodities portfolio
manager at DoubleLine Capital, which oversees $13 billion in
assets.
 "Gold looks completely out of steam. There is really no
benefit to owning gold right now because it's not that you are
worrying about inflation yet. There could be some worries about
government printing money but that's not imminent anymore."
 Gold XAU= was down 0.6 percent at $1,651.40 an ounce by
3:33 PM EDT (1933 GMT), having earlier hit a record $1,681.67.
Gold mining stocks measured by the Arca Gold BUGS index .HUI
slumped over 6 percent.
 U.S. gold futures for August delivery GCZ1 settled down
$7.30 at $1,659 an ounce. Trading was frantic, with volume near
320,000 lots, set to be one of the strongest this year.
 The sudden fall from bullion's peak caused a surge in
demand for options to protect bullish positions. Gold option
volatility also spiked more than 12 percent to a 2011 high.
 Silver XAG= plunged 7 percent to $38.76.
 As investors fled stocks, the S&P 500 index slid into
correction territory on mounting worry about the U.S. economy
and Europe. Oil tumbled 5 percent and other commodities also
slumped broadly. The dollar index surged 1.5 percent while the
yen fell sharply after Japan intervened. [.N] [O/R] [.CRB]
[FRX/]
 "When you get outside markets down significantly, some
investors liquidate their winning positions in the gold and
silver market longs to raise margins and support their losing
trades," Phillip Streible, senior market strategist with
futures broker MF Global.
 Even as technical indicators showed the gold market was in
overbought territory, most analysts said any pullback would be
short-lived because there was enough safe-haven buying and
economic fears to put a floor on prices.
 "The only thing that would stop the momentum in gold at
this point is an increase in margins. I bet that's coming
sooner or later," said independent investor Dennis Gartman.
 There was market chatter about an increase in margins for
gold futures after bullion's 12 percent rally since July. The
CME Group, which runs the U.S. futures market, has not made any
announcement about a margin hike in gold or silver.
 RALLY ON MONEY EASING VIEW FIZZLES
 Early in the session, bullion hit its third record in four
days on safe-haven demand after new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits were little changed last week. A string
of lackluster U.S. data including disappointing manufacturing
and private-sector jobs reports earlier this week also pointed
to a halt in economic growth.
 Bullion also hit all-time highs in euro XAUEUR=R,
sterling XAUGBP=R and yen XAUJPY=R in early trading.
 Gold initially benefited as the European Central Bank
resumed buying government bonds, marking a fresh round of
central bank money easing. The news failed to clam fears as
Italian and Spanish bond yields climbed towards danger levels.
 Investors are already jittery about a chaotic currency
market after interventions by Japan and Switzerland, a possible
downgrade to the U.S. AAA credit rating and a widening euro
debt crisis. The dollar and U.S. Treasury debt appeared to be
the only winners across a broadly lower global markets.
 Investor buying have underpinned bullion prices given
concerns Europe and the United States may tip back into
recession.
 Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) and the No. 1 silver-backed ETF iShares
Silver Trust (SLV) both rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday from a
day earlier. [GOL/ETF]
 Platinum group metals fell in tandem with industrial
commodities. Platinum XPT= dropped 2.9 percent to $1,724.75
an ounce, and palladium XPD= fell 5.4 percent to $748.47.
3:33 PM EDT     LAST/    NET   PCT      LOW    HIGH  CURRENT
            SETTLE   CHNG  CHNG                       VOL
US Gold DEC   1659.00  -7.30  -0.4  1642.20 1684.90  281,750
US Silver SEP  39.431 -2.327  -5.6   38.470  42.295  107,381
US Plat OCT   1729.40 -55.60  -3.1  1718.00 1795.60   15,188
US Pall SEP    752.95 -42.15  -5.3   742.50  799.00   10,296
Gold          1651.40  -9.30  -0.6  1640.50 1681.67       
Silver         38.760 -2.920  -7.0   38.590  42.200
Platinum      1724.75 -51.75  -2.9  1720.25 1790.24
Palladium      748.47 -42.48  -5.4   746.02  795.50
TOTAL MARKET              VOLUME          30-D ATM VOLATILITY
            CURRENT   30D AVG  250D AVG   CURRENT     CHG
US Gold        318,353   200,477   178,679     20.91    1.40
US Silver      121,940    71,912    60,173     40.88    1.06
US Platinum     15,348     6,578     7,232        22    2.00
US Palladium    10,622     3,499     3,653                
 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in London; Editing by
David Gregorio)

