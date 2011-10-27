Holdings of iShares Silver dip 1.08 pct

Oct 26 Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust fell 1.08 percent to 9734.81 tonnes by Wednesday, from 9840.75 tonnes on Tuesday.

For details of the ETF's silver holdings, click on: http:// us.ishares.com/product_info/fund/overview/SLV.htm (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)