US WCoast Products - Gasoline climbs on refinery maintenance

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON May 1 Gasoline climbed 7 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday as planned maintenance kept some refineries on the West Coast of the United States offline, traders said.
May CARBOB gasoline reached a premium of 29 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Tuesday in Los Angeles. CARBOB in San Francisco was 5 cents over the L.A. price.
June CARBOB in L.A. climbed 3 cents to 12 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was bid at 20 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
CARB diesel, mandated by regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, finished 0.25 cent stronger for the May contract at 11.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in Portland was up 4 cents at 25 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles gained 0.25 cent to 7.25 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.