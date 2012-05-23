US WCoast Products - Portland gasoline jumps

HOUSTON, May 23 Unleaded gasoline climbed to
$1.10 a gallon over the price for NYMEX RBOB gasoline Wednesday
in the Portland, Oregon, spot market on rumors of a problem with
the restart of BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.
Also lifting prices in West Coast spot markets was a 1.186-
million barrel drop in West Coast gasoline inventory last week,
according to a report released on Wednesday by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
On Tuesday, gasoline traded in Portland at 51 cents over
NYMEX RBOB.
A BP representative did not reply to phone messages.
At least one analyst discounted the idea of a problem at the
BP refinery in Washington state, which is restarting following
three months of repairs after a Feb 17 fire in the central crude
distillation unit.
"Portland is an import market," said David Hackett of
Stillwater Associates. "If prices have shot up it usually means
a boat's late, someone's short supply and a squeeze is on."
Gasoline also climbed in the Los Angeles market on the drop
in regional supply to 24.088 million barrels last week reported
by EIA.
June CARBOB gasoline finished up 13.5 cents at 26 cents a
gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline in L.A. In the Bay, June
CARBOB was discounted a penny from the L.A. price.
CARB diesel rose in Los Angeles by 0.25 cent to 6.25 cents a
gallon on top of July NYMEX heating oil.
June jet fuel sold in Los Angeles at 8 cents over July NYMEX
heating oil.