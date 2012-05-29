US WCoast Products -Portland gasoline dips on return

HOUSTON May 29 Gasoline dipped in the Portland, Oregon, market on Tuesday as BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery resumed normal operations for the first time since a Feb. 17 fire in its central crude distillation unit, traders said.

Portland gasoline sold on Tuesday at 82 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB gasoline, down 4 cents from its finish on Friday.

Diesel was stronger in the Portland market by 2 cents at 25 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX RBOB heating oil.

In the Los Angeles market, June CARBOB gasoline strengthened by 0.5 cent at 27 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB for delivery any time in the month. CARBOB for delivery between the second and fourth pipeline shipment cycles of June sold at 23.5 cents and then 25 cents over July RBOB.

In the San Francisco Bay market, June CARBOB sold at 7 cents over the L.A. price.

June L.A. CARB diesel retreated 1.5 cents to 6.5 cents over July NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel was 0.75 cent stronger.

EPA ultra-low sulfur diesel in L.A. sold at 5 cents over July heating oil.

L.A. June jet fuel was unchanged at 8 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.