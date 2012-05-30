US WCoast Products- L.A. gasoline falls on declining demand

HOUSTON May 30 June CARBOB gasoline fell 8
cents on Wednesday in the Los Angeles spot market as refiner
demand dried up on expectations of renewed supply from BP Plc's
225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington,
refinery, traders said.
June CARBOB finished at a 19-cent premium over July NYMEX
RBOB gasoline in L.A. June CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay
market was 6 cents over L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland market was at 84 cents a gallon
over, up 2 cents from Tuesday.
Traders said BP's restart was not entirely complete with
gasoline supply only trickling into the Pacific Northwest. The
Cherry Point refinery was shut for three months due to a Feb. 17
fire in the central crude distillation unit.
However, diesel in Portland fell 7 cents to 18 cents over
July NYMEX heating oil.
Los Angeles market June CARB diesel fell 0.5 cent to 6 cents
over July NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. remained at 8 cents a gallon over NYMEX
heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.