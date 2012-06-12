US WCoast Products- L.A. gasoline strengthens

UPDATE 1-Suez says GE water business would be good strategic fit
PARIS, March 1 The water business of General Electric would be a good strategic fit for French waste and water group Suez, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, June 11 Gasoline strengthened on Monday in the Los Angeles spot market as Phillips 66's 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery reported an equipment malfunction, traders said.
June-delivery CARBOB gasoline gained 0.5 cent to a discount of 6.5 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline. In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was at a discount of 4 cents to July NYMEX CARBOB gasoline.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was at a 6-cent discount to NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel fell 0.75 cent to 4.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX July heating oil in Los Angeles.
EPA diesel was at 5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel was steady at an offer of 9 cents over July heating oil.
Diesel in the Portland market sold at 6 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas. Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
March 1 Swedish radiotherapy equipment maker Elekta posted a surprise drop in fiscal third-quarter core earnings on Wednesday and announced further measures in the U.S. after a drop in orders in the North and South America region.
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)