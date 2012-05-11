US WCoast Products -Prices steady after recent gains

HOUSTON May 11 Gasoline premiums on Friday retained the high levels hit on Thursday due to the halted restart of BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.

In the Los Angeles spot market, unleaded May CARBOB gasoline was even with Thursday's finish at a 55-cent-per-gallon premium on top of June NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

San Francisco Bay market May CARBOB remained at 3 cents over the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at 72 cents on top of the June NYMEX RBOB.

Back in the L.A. market, June gasoline retreated 6 cents to a 34-cent premium on the July NYMEX RBOB.

Diesels edged up with Los Angeles spot market CARB diesel a penny stronger at 11 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel remained at 10 cents over June heating oil.

Portland diesel sold at 34 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil, even with Thursday.