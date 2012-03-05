US WCoast Products-Gasoline jumps on refinery work

HOUSTON, March 5 The premium for
March-delivery CARBOB gasoline jumped 10 cents a gallon in the
Los Angeles spot market on Monday as a Washington state refinery
was preparing for a 45-day planned overhaul at the same time the
third largest West Coast refinery is shut for repairs.
March CARBOB finished at a 26-cent-a-gallon premium on April
NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said. San Francisco Bay market
March CARBOB held at 3 cents under L.A.
ConocoPhillips' 100,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Ferndale, Washington, will be shut by the weekend for the start
of the overhaul, according to sources familiar with refinery
operations.
BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington,
refinery remains shut for repairs following a Feb. 17 fire.
April delivery L.A. CARBOB sold at 19 cents a gallon over
May RBOB. L.A. May CARBOB finished at 10.5 cents over June RBOB.
Portland, Oregon, market gasoline gained 1.5 cents to a
12-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB.
Diesels gained with March CARB diesel finishing 1.25 cents
higher at 19.25 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.
EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was 3 cents under CARB
diesel in L.A.
Diesel in the Portland market rose 1 cent to trade at 20
cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles finished the day at 15 cents a
gallon on April NYMEX heating oil.