US WCoast Products - Prices down on restart, report

HOUSTON, March 7 Gasoline fell in
California spot markets on Wednesday due to refinery restart
and a federal government report showing an increase in regional
supply, traders said.
March-delivery CARBOB gasoline retreated 1.5 cents to 19.5
cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles
market. San Francisco Bay-area CARBOB was 4 cents below L.A.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast
gasoline inventory rose 543,000 barrels to 31.22 million barrels
last week. The third-largest refinery on the West Coast, BP
Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point,
Washington, plant has been shut since a Feb 17 fire.
Tesoro Corp's 166,000 bpd Martinez, California,
refinery reported a brief fire on Tuesday during the restart of
units following a lengthy overhaul.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market strengthened due to
the upcoming overhaul of a refinery in Washington state.
Portland gasoline gained 6 cents to finish at a
7-cent-a-gallon discount to NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in Los Angeles retreated a penny to a 20-cent
premium on April NYMEX heating oil.
EPA-grade diesel in Los Angeles was between 0.5 cent and a
penny under CARB diesel.
Portland diesel sold at 24 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating
oil.