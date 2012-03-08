US WCoast Products - Prices down on restart, report

HOUSTON, March 7 Gasoline fell in California spot markets on Wednesday due to refinery restart and a federal government report showing an increase in regional supply, traders said.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline retreated 1.5 cents to 19.5 cents a gallon over April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market. San Francisco Bay-area CARBOB was 4 cents below L.A.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast gasoline inventory rose 543,000 barrels to 31.22 million barrels last week. The third-largest refinery on the West Coast, BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, plant has been shut since a Feb 17 fire.

Tesoro Corp's 166,000 bpd Martinez, California, refinery reported a brief fire on Tuesday during the restart of units following a lengthy overhaul.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market strengthened due to the upcoming overhaul of a refinery in Washington state.

Portland gasoline gained 6 cents to finish at a 7-cent-a-gallon discount to NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles retreated a penny to a 20-cent premium on April NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade diesel in Los Angeles was between 0.5 cent and a penny under CARB diesel.

Portland diesel sold at 24 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.