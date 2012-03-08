US WCoast Products - Gasoline slide continues

HOUSTON, March 8 March-delivery CARBOB
gasoline fell 2.5 cents on Thursday as traders continue to see
increasing supply as refineries restore production following
planned overhauls.
March CARBOB in Los Angeles finished at a 17-cent-a-gallon
premium on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay
CARBOB was 4 cents under the L.A. price.
Portland, Oregon, gasoline rose 4 cents to finish at a
3-cent discount as a planned overhaul at a Washington state
refinery approaches.
Los Angeles-market March CARB diesel fell a penny to 19
cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. retreated 1 cent to 15.5 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil.
In the Portland market, diesel was unchanged at 24 cents a
gallon over NYMEX heating oil.