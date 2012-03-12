US WCoast Products - Gasoline flat on starts, stops

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
HOUSTON, March 12 CARBOB gasoline finished on Monday even with its finish on Friday as refineries were starting and stopping production before or after planned and unplanned repairs, traders said.
March-delivery CARBOB in Los Angeles finished at 13.5 cents a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was 3 cents under L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at a 1-cent discount to April NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Los Angeles CARB diesel, meant for use in California's cities, fell 0.75 cent to 18.75 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities, was even with CARB diesel in L.A.
Jet fuel in L.A. finished at a 15-cent premium on April NYMEX heating oil.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.