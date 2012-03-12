版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 13日 星期二 07:33 BJT

US WCoast Products - Gasoline flat on starts, stops

HOUSTON, March 12 CARBOB gasoline finished on Monday even with its finish on Friday as refineries were starting and stopping production before or after planned and unplanned repairs, traders said.

March-delivery CARBOB in Los Angeles finished at 13.5 cents a gallon on top of April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was 3 cents under L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at a 1-cent discount to April NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Los Angeles CARB diesel, meant for use in California's cities, fell 0.75 cent to 18.75 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's cities, was even with CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel in L.A. finished at a 15-cent premium on April NYMEX heating oil.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐