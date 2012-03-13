US WCoast Products - Gasoline falls

HOUSTON, March 13 Gasoline dropped 9 cents in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday in thin trade on low demand, traders said.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell to a premium of 4.5 cents a gallon above April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Bay market gasoline was even to L.A.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline retreated 2 cents to a 3-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB.

Also driving prices are expected imports drawn to the West Coast on a price spike following the Feb 17 fire that shut BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery.

Distillates dipped on Tuesday with CARB diesel, meant for use in California's cities finishing down 2 cents at 17 cents a gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.

Bay market CARB diesel was a penny under L.A.

EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel, used outside California cities, was priced at even to CARB diesel.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles lost a half-cent to 15 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Portland diesel was steady at 24 cents over NYMEX heating oil.