US WCoast Products - Gasoline falls

HOUSTON, March 13 Gasoline dropped 9 cents
in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday in thin trade on low
demand, traders said.
March-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell to a premium of 4.5
cents a gallon above April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Bay market
gasoline was even to L.A.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline retreated 2 cents
to a 3-cent discount under NYMEX RBOB.
Also driving prices are expected imports drawn to the West
Coast on a price spike following the Feb 17 fire that shut BP
Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point,
Washington, refinery.
Distillates dipped on Tuesday with CARB diesel, meant for
use in California's cities finishing down 2 cents at 17 cents a
gallon over April NYMEX heating oil.
Bay market CARB diesel was a penny under L.A.
EPA-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel, used outside California
cities, was priced at even to CARB diesel.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles lost a half-cent to 15 cents over
NYMEX heating oil.
Portland diesel was steady at 24 cents over NYMEX heating
oil.