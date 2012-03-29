US WCoast Products - Gasoline continues slide

HOUSTON, March 29 Gasoline continued falling in California spot markets on Thursday as demand waned, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline slid 4 cents to a 7-cent-a-gallon discount under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market.

San Francisco Bay April-delivery CARBOB was priced between 2 cents and 3 cents under the L.A. value.

Gasoline in Portland rose 1.5 cents to sell at 6.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles rose 1.5 cents to sell at 16.5 cents over May NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was 1.5 cents weaker.

EPA-grade diesel sold between 2 cents and 3 cents under CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market.

Jet fuel traded in L.A. a penny higher at 17.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was steady at 26 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.