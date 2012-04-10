US WCoast Products - Gasoline dips on lower demand

HOUSTON, April 10 Gasoline weakened in California spot markets on Tuesday as demand eased, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold in Los Angeles at a 4.5-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, down 1.5 cents from Monday's finish, which was driven by expectations Chevron Corp's 273,000 barrel per day (bpd) L.A. refinery will start an overhaul in about 2 weeks.

Traders said the upcoming work at the Chevron refinery appeared to be weighing the price for CARBOB in May.

Dealers said demand from a tight Arizona market, which is supplied in part by Los Angeles refineries, also appeared to be down.

April CARBOB in the San Francisco market continued to sell at a 3-cent discount to L.A.

May-delivery CARBOB in L.A. was in a bid-offer spread of 3.5 cents/1.5 cents under June NYMEX RBOB, on tighter supply expectations along with higher demand as the region moves into the summer driving season.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was in bid-offer spread of 3 cents/1 cent under NYMEX RBOB.

April CARB diesel was weaker by a half-cent at an 11.5-cent premium on May NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel was a half-cent under the L.A. price in the Bay market.

Jet fuel was again offered at 15 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was steady at 43 cents over NYMEX heating oil.