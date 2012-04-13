US WCoast Products - Bay gasoline jumps on upset

HOUSTON, April 13 Gasoline rocketed upward in
the San Francisco Bay spot market on Friday after a small fire
at ConocoPhillips' 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo,
California, refinery in the San Francisco Bay area, traders
said.
April-delivery CARBOB in the Bay market sold at a 5.5-cent
per-gallon premium to May NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 11.5 cents
from Thursday, when it sold at a 6-cent discount to RBOB.
Conoco said the fire broke out in a sulfur unit at the
refinery and was quickly extinguished. Refinery operations were
normal following the fire, a company spokesman said.
CARBOB in the Los Angeles spot market traded 1 cent higher
at a 3-cent discount to May NYMEX RBOB.
April-delivery CARB diesel, mandated by state pollution
regulators to reduce pollution in California's major
metropolitan areas, was offered in Los Angeles at 10 cents over
May NYMEX heating oil.
CARB diesel in the Bay market was bid at an 8-cent premium
to May NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel traded in Los Angeles at 8 cents over NYMEX heating
oil.